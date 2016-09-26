Humanitarian aid delivered to four besieged towns in Syria

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Seventy trucks of humanitarian aid were delivered on Sunday to four besieged towns in Syria for the first time in almost six months, Report informs citing the BBC.

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said convoys were delivered to Madaya and Zabdani near Damascus and to the villages of al Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province in the north west.

About 4.5 million people in Syria live in remote areas, among them - 400 thousand people in the besieged towns, where there is no access to life-saving assistance.

Last Thursday U.N. relief operations in Syria resumed after a 48-hour suspension due to a deadly attack.

The world body suspended land deliveries after a 31-truck convoy was attacked last Monday at Urem al-Kubra in western Aleppo. The Syrian Arab Red Crescent says a staff member and around 20 civilians were killed and a warehouse destroyed.