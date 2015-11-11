Huge seabed gold deposit discovered off eastern China coast

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ A gold deposit bearing at least 470 tonnes of the precious metal has been discovered beneath the seabed off the coast of eastern China, Report informs South Chine Morning Post wrote.

When developed, the huge site discovered by Ruihai Mining Ltd based in Laizhou, Shandong province will be China’s first undersea gold mine.

According to the information, the deposit located 2km below sea level in an area with estimated reserves of at least 1,500 tonnes of gold.

According to a spokesperson of the 3rd Institute of Geology and Mineral Exploration of Shandong province, the seabed near Sanshan Island has abundant gold deposits and is one of the main gold-producing regions in China, the report said.

So far, more than 2,000 tonnes of gold deposits have been found in Laizhou, the city with the highest gold reserves in China.