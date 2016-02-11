Huge explosion occurred at Britain's biggest plant - VIDEO

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ A massive fire has broken out at the Tata Steel works in Port Talbot, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Fire crews, ambulance and police are at the scene.

Eye witness Mike O’Neill who was passing the steelworks at the time said: “My car shook with the explosion as I drove past. I can see massive 100ft flames.

"There was also a huge plume of black smoke.”

Mid and West Wales Fire Service said four engines had been sent to the scene this morning.

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “We understand it is a contained fire on site.

He added: "We are waiting for an update from the fire service, which has primary control.