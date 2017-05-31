Kabul blast death toll reaches 80, 350 people wounded - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ A heavy explosion in central Kabul in an area close to foreign embassies and presidential palace has claimed the lives of 80 people and left 350 wounded.

Report informs citing TOLO News quoted a spokesman of the Ministry of Public Health as confirming this news.

According to reports, the blast was close to the Embassy of Germany and the explosive device was exploded at the rush hour of the diplomatic quarter.

The blast caused damage to the buildings of the Embassies of Japan and India.

***09:17

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ A huge explosion has hit the Afghan capital, Kabul, injuring many in an area close to foreign embassies and the presidential palace, Report informs referring to BBC.

Information on casualties is still to come. However, early reports say the blast was caused by a car bomb in central Zanbaq Square and that properties hundreds of metres away were damaged by its force.

The central blast area has been cordoned off by police.