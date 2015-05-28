 Top
    Houston is still under water - VIDEO

    Rain brought more runoff to swollen waterways that spilled their banks

    Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ The strong floods occurred in Houston, the US.

    Report informs that, heavy rain caused to more runoff to swollen waterways that spilled their banks. As a result, a number of districts of the city, as well as more than 4 thousand homes were flooded. Due to high water level, the emergency service officers cannot enter the house to help people.

    2.5 thousand cars remained on the streets. The authorities said that all vehicles will be removed from the roads at the first opportunity.

