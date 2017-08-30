Houston declares night-time curfew to prevent property crimes

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US city of Houston has declared a night-time curfew as it battles the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Report informs citing the BBC.

The curfew will run from 00:00-05:00 local time (05:00-10:00 GMT) for an indefinite period. Relief volunteers, first responders, and those going to and from work are exempt.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said the curfew would help prevent "property crimes" against evacuated homes, and was in force "only to prevent potential criminal acts".

City officials have reported instances of looting, armed robberies and of people impersonating police officers.

Houston is America's fourth most populous city. As a result of torrential rains, which brought Hurricane Harvey, significant parts of the city were under water.