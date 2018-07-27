Hottest day in northern Europe named

© Getty

Forecasters predict record temperature of 38.5 degrees could be broken as London is under a "high" pollution alert for the second time this year. Some trains have been ordered to slow down because of fears the heat will weaken tracks.

Germany's heat wave is supposed to reach its peak this Friday at 39C but temperatures are not expected to break 2015’s record. German farmers estimated the damage to crops could reach €1.4 billion because of the heat. More animals will have to be killed as there isn’t enough food for them to eat.

Eighteen French departments were placed under orange alert due to the extreme heat on Thursday.

Temperatures are higher than 30C in those departments with the heat expected to reach at a maximum of 37C on Friday.

Fire brigades have prepared themselves for wildfires that threaten the southern parts of the country.

In the mayoralties of the Parisian districts, air-conditioned rooms were opened for local residents. Some tourists and locals prefer to refresh themselves right in the fountains.