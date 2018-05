Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Hotels and businesses in Westminster, central London have been evacuated after a gas leak was discovered.

Report informs referring to foreign media, local police said.

"Due to gas leak in the Strand, WC2 businesses and hotels are being evacuated as a precaution”, police statement says.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters and police work on the spot.