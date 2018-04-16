Hotel employee opens fire on leadership in Las Vegas

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ A gunman has shot a co-worker and wounded another at a picnic for Venetian Hotel employees at a Las Vegas park Sunday. Report informs citing the Izvestia.

Suspect Anthony Wroble opened fire on a picnic table packed with Venetian executives at Sunset Park just before 6 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

He shot the woman first, killing her before blasting the man. He was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, cops said.

Local media reported that the shooter worked as a dealer in the casino since 2003. As of 2010, he had debts in excess of 300 thousand US dollars.