 Top
    Close photo mode

    Hotel employee opens fire on leadership in Las Vegas

    Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ A gunman has shot a co-worker and wounded another at a picnic for Venetian Hotel employees at a Las Vegas park Sunday. Report informs citing the Izvestia.

    Suspect Anthony Wroble opened fire on a picnic table packed with Venetian executives at Sunset Park just before 6 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said.

    He shot the woman first, killing her before blasting the man. He was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, cops said.

    Local media reported that the shooter worked as a dealer in the casino since 2003. As of 2010, he had debts in excess of 300 thousand US dollars.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi