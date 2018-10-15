 Top
    Hostage-taker in Cologne neutralized

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ A man took a woman hostage in the center of Cologne. Some of the eyewitnesses reported gunfire but police did not confirm this information.

    Report informs citing Associated press that, according to the local police, the man took the hostage at the station in the center of Cologne and was later neutralized.

    According to the law enforcement officers, the hostage-taker was seriously injured and is now in intensive care.

