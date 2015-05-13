 Top
    Hosni Mubarak released

    Hasan Sukhagi: General Prosecutor informed us about the completion of the former president's imprisonment

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak was released. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the head of the Penitentiary Service of Egypt Sukhagi Hassan said: " General Prosecutor's Office informed us about the completion of the former president's imprisonment. As he spent more than two years in pre-trial detention, the court ruled him eligible for release pending trial."

    Re-considering the case on corruption charges of former President Hosni Mubarak and his two sons on May 9, the Egyptian court sentenced them 3 years of imprisonment. According to the investigation, they were accused of the embezzlement about 18 million dollars allocated for the renovation of the presidential palace. It was named as the "palace case".

