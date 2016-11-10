 Top
    Horrible traffic accident in Turkey: 1 died, 30 injured

    Injured hospitalized in Eskişehir and Polatlı

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Severe road accident happened in Turkey.

    Report informs, Ihlas news agency reported.

    According to information, 1 person died, 30 injured after head to head collision of passenger bus with truck.

    The accident took place within first kilometer of Sivrihasar-Ankara road. The passenger bus moving towards Balikesir from Ankara crashed with truck.

    Bus driver’s assistant died at place of accident, driver and 29 passengers got various body injures.

    Injured people were taken to Eskişehir and Polatlı hospitals with ambulances. 

