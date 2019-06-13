Hong Kong's financial district shuts government offices over protests

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/b572c7cb9ef92a6d6aaa258a0bcde7ef/a4fe969c-6e5e-4487-83a8-514bef324051_292.jpg

Authorities have shut some government offices in Hong Kong's financial district after the worst violence the city has seen in decades, Report informs citing the Interfax.

By Thursday morning the crowds had largely dispersed around government headquarters - where police and protesters had pitched battles on Wednesday.

The protesters are angry about plans to allow extradition to mainland China.

Despite the widespread opposition, the government has not backed down.

However, Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo) delayed a second reading of the controversial extradition bill and it is unclear when it will take place.