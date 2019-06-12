Hong Kong protests emerge over extradition bill debate

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/16b1c273a8afce971dca0b1b591a06ea/54df8c96-836b-4f33-82f6-94861cb8e3ea_292.jpg

Thousands of demonstrators poured into the streets surrounding Hong Kong’s legislature Wednesday morning, choking major thoroughfares with barricades and human chains, and prompting the government to abruptly postpone a planned debate over a divisive extradition law, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to local media, protestors are calling for escalation of protest via encrypted communication channels, unless the legislature refuses to consider the bill by 3 pm local time.

The storming of the building of the legislature is also not excluded, there are calls to continue blocking traffic in the city, including main roads and subways.