 Top
    Close photo mode

    Hong Kong fire injures 12 people

    More than 100 people were temporarily evacuated from a residential complex© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the fire in a special administrative region in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, 12 people were injured, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    The fire occurred this morning in apartment of one of the residential complexes in Tianshuiwei area.

    The victims were taken to hospital with poisoning diagnosi. More than 100 people were temporarily evacuated from residential complex for security reasons.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi