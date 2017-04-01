Hong Kong fire injures 12 people

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the fire in a special administrative region in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, 12 people were injured, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

The fire occurred this morning in apartment of one of the residential complexes in Tianshuiwei area.

The victims were taken to hospital with poisoning diagnosi. More than 100 people were temporarily evacuated from residential complex for security reasons.