Hong Kong authorities call any foreign intervention unacceptable

Interference in Hong Kong's Internal Affairs by any country is completely unnecessary, local activists should stop calling on the US to adopt a law on democracy and human rights in Hong Kong, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"Interference in the Internal Affairs of Hong Kong by the Congress of another country in any form whatsoever is absolutely unnecessary and impractical. I hope that local leaders, especially those who hold certain positions, will no longer come up with such an initiative and ask the US Congress to adopt an appropriate law," Carrie Lam said.

She noted that the Hong Kong government had obligations to protect fundamental human freedoms and to comply with the Basic Law of the special administrative region.