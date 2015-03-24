 Top
    ​Hollande: The circumstances of the accident lead us to believe there are no survivors”

    The airliner crashed in remote mountainous area

    Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The circumstances of the accident lead us to believe there are no survivors".Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the French President François Hollande, speaking about the  crashed plane, which was heading from Düsseldorf to Barcelona.

    "The circumstances of the accident lead us to believe there are no survivors", Mr. Hollande spoke on French television on Tuesday.

    According to him, the aircraft crashed in a remote mountainous area.

