​Hollande: The circumstances of the accident lead us to believe there are no survivors”

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The circumstances of the accident lead us to believe there are no survivors".Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the French President François Hollande, speaking about the crashed plane, which was heading from Düsseldorf to Barcelona.

According to him, the aircraft crashed in a remote mountainous area.