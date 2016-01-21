​Hollande: France is ready to cooperate with Russia in Syria against ISIS

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ France is ready to cooperate with Russia in Syria.

Report informs citing the foreign media, such a statement was made by French President Francois Hollande.

"However, cooperation should be focused on countering the Islamic State (ISIS)," -said the French president.

Defense chiefs from the United States, France, Britain and four other countries pledged to intensify their fight against Islamic State, in an effort to capitalize on recent battlefield gains against the militants.

A joint statement by the Western ministers re-committed their governments to work with the U.S.-led coalition "to accelerate and intensify the campaign."