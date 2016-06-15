Hillary Clinton wins Washington D.C. primary

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Hillary Clinton won the Democratic presidential primary in the District of Columbia, capping the 2016 presidential primary season with a final victory over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Report informs.

The final, largely meaningless victory came in the last primary election of the 2016 presidential campaign season.

Clinton was expected to fare well in the District, which is 49 percent black. She defeated Sanders handily in states with large African-American populations.

Sanders held a campaign rally in the District last week, the same day President Barack Obama and other leading Democrats endorsed Clinton after she clinched the nomination.

Clinton and Sanders were meeting Tuesday night at a Washington hotel for the first time since the former secretary of state became the presumptive nominee.

Sanders has not formally ended his campaign, but has said he's committed to working with Clinton to defeat Donald Trump.