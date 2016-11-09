Name of the new US President unveiled - UPDATED

Arizona. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Republican candidate, billionaire Donald Trump won the presidential election in the United States.

Correspondent of Report informs, D. Trump received 276 votes of the Electoral College.

His main rival, Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton won 218 electoral votes.

Overall, Trump won 48 percent of vote, Clinton - 47 percent.

Currently, 87 percent of the vote have been calculated.

***09:17

Arizona. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump retakes leadership in presidential race.

Report’s correspondent informs, D. Trump collects 232 electoral votes; Hillary Clinton - 209.

Candidates need to collect 270 Electoral College votes to ensure final victory.

70 percent of votes counted so far.

***

Arizona. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Candidate from Democratic Party Hillary Clinton wins California and Hawaii to take lead in presidential race.

Report informs referring to CNN, Clinton wins 197 electoral votes against Trump - 187.