Hillary Clinton to announce run for president soon

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Hillary Rodham Clinton is expected to launch her campaign for president sometime in the next two weeks and will initially focus on intimate events, rather than soaring speeches to big rallies, as her team seeks to put her in direct contact with voters in states with early primaries or caucuses.

Report informs referring the information given by the AP, the goal, according to two people close to the Clinton organization, is to make Clinton's second run for the White House more about voters and less about herself.

While it appears that Clinton will not face a tough primary challenge in 2016, she is aiming to show voters she plans to earn their support and won't take the Democratic Party's nomination for granted, experts said.

The strategy is also aimed at playing to what Clinton allies see as her strengths. Friends and advisers have long said she is more at ease in small group settings and one-on-one conversations where she can display her policy expertise, as well as personal warmth that she sometimes struggles to convey in front of larger crowds.

When Clinton ran for the U.S. Senate in 2000, she kicked off her campaign with a listening tour across New York state.

The approach also comes with risks. More loosely scripted appearances increase the chances that Clinton could be drawn off message or make a misstep that causes a distraction for the campaign, experts say. The former secretary of state has also been off the campaign trail for years, and observers said she seemed rusty in fielding questions during interviews on a book tour last year.

The exact date of Clinton's launch is a closely guarded secret, but the announcement is expected by mid-April. Clinton aides have been checking in with longtime supporters on their whereabouts this month and Democratic operatives in Iowa and New Hampshire have essentially been put on standby.

Clinton may make the official announcement with an online video or social media post, though those plans are still being finalized. She is expected to quickly hit the campaign trail, with stops in Iowa and New Hampshire.