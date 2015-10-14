Clinton proposes try to set up and enforce a no-fly zone in Syria

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hillary Clinton repeated her support for a no-fly zone over Syria, but said the Russians would need to participate in order for it to work. Report informs citing the TASS.

“We need to be putting together a coalition to support a no-fly zone,” Clinton said at a campaign event in Davenport. “I think it’s complicated and the Russians would have to be part of it, or it wouldn’t work.”

Last week, the Democratic presidential candidate urged the White House to put more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, a day after Russian warplanes stared bombing rebels.

Clinton, in contrast with President Barack Obama, called for the creation of a no-fly zone inside Syria, claiming it is needed to stabilize fighting and help the refugee crisis.

"We need to try to set up and enforce a no-fly zone to try to stop the outflow of refugees so people can stay at home," Clinton said.