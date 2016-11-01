Hillary Clinton holds lead in US presidential race - POLL

Washington. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Candidate from Democratic Party Hillary Clinton holds lead in presidential race.

Correspondent of Report informs, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, she holds five-point lead over republican candidate Donald Trump despite scandal burst out last week after investigation launched by FBI against former Secretary of State H. Clinton.

44% of likely voters expressed support to Clinton, 39% said they would support Trump.

Clinton’s lead is slightly down in comparison with polls held before FBI statement related new emails in its investigation of the former secretary of state.

On the other hand, some other surveys reveal even larger gap between Clinton and Trump.

According to forecast of analytical web site fivethirtyeight.com Clinton has 75.2% chance for success against 24.8% of Trump. They predict 311 electoral votes for Clinton and 225 for Trump (Candidate needs 270 votes to win the elections).

49.2% of population support candidacy of Clinton, 44.5% - candidacy of Trump.