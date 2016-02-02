 Top
    Hillary Clinton claims narrow victory in Iowa

    With all but one precinct reporting in Iowa, Clinton clung to a sliver of a lead over Sanders early Tuesday

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Hillary Clinton's campaign claimed a slim victory early Tuesday over populist firebrand Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses, though his spokeswoman said the results were not settled, Report informs referring to the CNN.

    With all but one precinct reporting in Iowa, Clinton clung to a sliver of a lead over Sanders early Tuesday.

    In a statement, Iowa Democratic Party chairman Andy McGuire said the results were the closest in Iowa democratic caucus history, with Clinton so far awarded 699.57 state delegate equivalents and Sanders awarded 695.49 state delegate equivalents.

    “We still have outstanding results in one precinct (Des Moines - 42), which is worth 2.28 state delegate equivalents,” the statement said.

