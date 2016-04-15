Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders hit hard in New York debate

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Facing a pivotal Democratic primary next week in New York, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders clashed in a debate Thursday in Brooklyn over questions of judgment and their readiness for assuming the presidency.

Report informs citing BBC, the showdown was one of Mr. Sanders’s last chances to change the trajectory of the primary race, and, egged on by a boisterous audience, he took an aggressive posture, often interrupting his rival and talking over the moderators—as did Mrs. Clinton.

Mr. Sanders hit the Democratic front-runner on a variety of familiar fronts: taking direct aim at her ties to Wall Street, her past decision-making and her more moderate policy agenda.

Mrs. Clinton spent much of the evening talking up her record and that of President Barack Obama. She also cast herself as the only real Democrat in the race who has worked to help the party and other candidates.

Noting that she has won more votes than Mr. Sanders and built a national campaign, she said her candidacy is one “that will not only capture the Democratic nomination but a campaign that will defeat whoever the Republicans end up nominating.”

The pair disagreed sharply about Israel, with Mr. Sanders suggesting Mrs. Clinton was favoring Israel in its long-running dispute with the Palestinians.