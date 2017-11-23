© Sputnik / Никита Шохов

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Hillary Clinton accuses Obama of losing her presidential election. She has said in a new interview that her inability to run on an "agenda of change," coming off of President Barack Obama's two terms, was a significant problem for her 2016 campaign.

Report informs, Clinton told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

"I was proud to serve in the Obama administration. I did not agree with everything that President Obama decided, but on balance, I really think he did what had to be done to rescue the economy, which as we all remember, was in desperate straits," Clinton told the radio host.

"He did chart a course in the world that favored diplomacy and negotiation, something that I think is important", she added.