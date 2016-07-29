Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, becoming the first woman to be nominated by a major party for the country’s highest office.

Report informs, Clinton gave a formal agreement, speaking at the party congress in Philadelphia, according to the American political tradition.

"With humility, determination and unwavering confidence in America's future, I accept your nomination for the US presidency," Clinton said under thunderous applause from the participants of the congress.

Congress approved Clinton as a candidate on Tuesday. Together with her as a candidate for the US Vice-President will run Senator Tim Kane.

Hillary Clinton became the first female candidate for the US presidency.