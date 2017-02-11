 Top
    Hijab will be included in permanent assortment of famous British department store

    This is te first major store to sell the Muslim headscarf in Britain

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Debenhams will become the first major store to sell the Muslim headscarf. Report informs citing the Daily Mail.

    A new range of Muslim clothing including hijabs, tops, dresses, jumpsuits, kimono wraps, hijab pins and caps will be sold in selected stores from May

    An outlet of Aab, an international brand selling ‘contemporary modest wear’ for women, will open inside the Oxford Street branch of Debenhams in London.

    The brand will then be introduced to stores in Birmingham’s Bullring, Westfield in Shepherd’s Bush, Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Leicester’s Highcross Shopping Centre.

