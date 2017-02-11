Hijab will be included in permanent assortment of famous British department store

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Debenhams will become the first major store to sell the Muslim headscarf. Report informs citing the Daily Mail.

A new range of Muslim clothing including hijabs, tops, dresses, jumpsuits, kimono wraps, hijab pins and caps will be sold in selected stores from May

An outlet of Aab, an international brand selling ‘contemporary modest wear’ for women, will open inside the Oxford Street branch of Debenhams in London.

The brand will then be introduced to stores in Birmingham’s Bullring, Westfield in Shepherd’s Bush, Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Leicester’s Highcross Shopping Centre.