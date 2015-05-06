Hezbollah vows to attack al-Nusra rebels 'inside Syria'

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says his Lebanese Shia group will launch an attack inside Syria on Sunni militants fighting for the al-Nusra Front.

Report informs referring the information given by theBBC, Mr Nasrallah said the mountainous border area of Qalamoun would be the target, but did not specify when.

He said Syrian rebel forces, which frequently target Hezbollah across the border, posed an unacceptable threat.

Hezbollah, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has sent hundreds of fighters to join the Syrian civil war.

The Qalamoun area, which straddles the Syria-Lebanon border, is porous and largely unpatrolled.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Mr Nasrallah said cross-border attacks by militants from the al-Qaeda affiliated al-Nusra Front posed an unacceptable threat to Lebanon's security and required "radical treatment".

"The (Lebanese) state is not able to address this issue... so we will proceed with the necessary treatment and assume the responsibility and consequences," he added.

He declined to say when the operation would begin adding: "Even when we start, we will not issue a statement. When we begin, the operation will speak for itself."

Most of the border region was recaptured from al-Nusra Front and Islamic State forces last year after a major assault by Syrian government troops, backed by Hezbollah fighters.