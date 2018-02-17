Helicopter with Mexican interior minister wrecked

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ A helicopter with interior minister of Mexico, Alfonso Navarrete and Governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat was wrecked during the inspection flight of the earthquake-stricken areas. Both officials were not injured, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

According to preliminary data, the helicopter lost control at an altitude of about 30 m before landing and fell on the car. Several people on the ground were killed.

People who were on board were also injured, but Navarrete and Murat not seriously harmed.