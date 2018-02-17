Helicopter with Mexican interior minister wrecked

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ A helicopter with interior minister of Mexico, Alfonso Navarrete and Governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat was wrecked during the inspection flight of the earthquake-stricken areas. Both officials were not injured, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.
According to preliminary data, the helicopter lost control at an altitude of about 30 m before landing and fell on the car. Several people on the ground were killed.
People who were on board were also injured, but Navarrete and Murat not seriously harmed.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook