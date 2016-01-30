Helicopter crashes in South Korea

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A helicopter has crashed near a temple on a mountain located in South Korea's southwest province, Report informs citing the Tass.

A report came in at around 3 p.m. that a yellow chopper had crash-landed near Geumsan Temple in Gimje, about 260 kilometers southwest of Seoul, according to them. According to media only 61-year-old pilot was on board.

Firefighters and a rescue team were dispatched to the scene. More information about the chopper and how many people were on board at the time of the crash have not been confirmed yet.