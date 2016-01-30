Helicopter crashes in South Korea

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ A helicopter has crashed near a temple on a mountain located in South Korea's southwest province, Report informs citing the Tass.
A report came in at around 3 p.m. that a yellow chopper had crash-landed near Geumsan Temple in Gimje, about 260 kilometers southwest of Seoul, according to them. According to media only 61-year-old pilot was on board.
Firefighters and a rescue team were dispatched to the scene. More information about the chopper and how many people were on board at the time of the crash have not been confirmed yet.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
