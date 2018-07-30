Helicopter crashes in Beijing: four people injured VIDEO

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ A helicopter dropped near a bridge in northern Beijing about 11 a.m. (7:00 Baku time) on Monday, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

On the video footage posted on the network from the scene, it is clear how the helicopter makes several turns around itself before falling. According to eyewitnesses as a result of the fall, the helicopter broke into two parts.

The rescue team and firefighters have rushed to the site; the cause of the crash is being investigated. Four people on board of the Bell 429 aircraft owned by Reignwood Star Aviation suffered injuries and have been taken to a hospital, according to China Global Television Network.