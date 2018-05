© AFP 2017 / PHILIPPE LOPEZ

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Cargo helicopter crash in Japan’s Gunma prefecture killed four people.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, four people were on board of the helicopter.

Helicopter AS 332 fell down 400 meters away from administration of Uenomur settlement in Gunma prefecture.

Firefighters, medical crew and police officers arrived on scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.