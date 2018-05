Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ The current justice minister Heiko Josef Maas will serve as Germany’s new foreign minister.

Report informs referring to the TASS, he is a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany.

The party will officially announce it on March 9.

The current foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel will soon complete term of office. Heiko Maas serves as the justice minister since 2013.