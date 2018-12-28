Heavy snowfall in US: casualties reported

© The Telegraph https://report.az/storage/news/57d3fac9652f05a2194e0af429b79a7c/6a2dd078-3409-4958-88c1-be0e14776621_292.jpg

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were killed in snow storms that hit the US states of the Midwest, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to local media, as a result of incidents caused by heavy snowfall, one died in the state of Kansas, and another in Louisiana. Blizzard warnings are still in Kansas, Nebraska, North and South Dakota, and Minnesota. Strong wind is predicted. Because of the snowfall that started on December 26, nearly 800 flights were canceled all over the country and more than 6,500 were delayed.