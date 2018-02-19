Heavy snow in Japan kills at least 10

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 people were killed as a result of heavy snow in Fukui prefecture of Japan.

Report informs, the NHK, Japan's national public broadcasting organization said.

The last casualty was recorded on February 18. It is reported that a 79-year-old man fell and died when removing snow from roof.

Another person died of gas poisoning this month.

The exhaust pipe was covered by snow, causing carbon monoxide to spill out into the car.