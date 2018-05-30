Heavy rain leaves Paris streets and Metro stations under water - VIDEO

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ A dramatic thunderstorm hit the French capital yet again on Tuesday night bringing with it such heavy downpours that Metro stations were submerged, streets were flooded and people were evacuated. Report informs citing the Interfax.

On line 11 of the Paris Metro, trains were not stopping at Jourdain station for part of the evening because of the impressive floods and the Paris transport operator RATP also decided to temporarily close the Kremlin-Bicêtre station on line 7.

And in the southwestern Paris suburb of Chatenay-Malabry (Hauts-de-Seine), 450 people were evacuated from the Théâtre de la Piscine.