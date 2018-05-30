 Top
    Close photo mode

    Heavy rain leaves Paris streets and Metro stations under water - VIDEO

    Trains were not stopping at Jourdain station for part of the evening because of the impressive floods

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ A dramatic thunderstorm hit the French capital yet again on Tuesday night bringing with it such heavy downpours that Metro stations were submerged, streets were flooded and people were evacuated. Report informs citing the Interfax.

    On line 11 of the Paris Metro, trains were not stopping at Jourdain station for part of the evening because of the impressive floods and the Paris transport operator RATP also decided to temporarily close the Kremlin-Bicêtre station on line 7.

    And in the southwestern Paris suburb of Chatenay-Malabry (Hauts-de-Seine), 450 people were evacuated from the Théâtre de la Piscine.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi