 Top
    Close photo mode

    Heavy rain in China causes damage to over 750,000 people

    Tourists advised not to visit the northern provinces

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy rain in Hunan province of central China last week caused damage to over 750,000 people.

    Report informs citing the TASS, Service for Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters reported.

    According to information, more than 88.5 thousand people have been evacuated from the natural disaster area. Floods destroyed over 1,100 buildings, including a residential building, 4 victims reported. Moreover, bridges, roads and other infrastructure collapsed. According to information, water reached critic level in the damaged regions.

    China Meteorological Administration said it would rain in the coming weekend. 

    Tourists were advised not to visit northern provinces of the country.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi