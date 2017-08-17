Heavy rain in China causes damage to over 750,000 people

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy rain in Hunan province of central China last week caused damage to over 750,000 people.

Report informs citing the TASS, Service for Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters reported.

According to information, more than 88.5 thousand people have been evacuated from the natural disaster area. Floods destroyed over 1,100 buildings, including a residential building, 4 victims reported. Moreover, bridges, roads and other infrastructure collapsed. According to information, water reached critic level in the damaged regions.

China Meteorological Administration said it would rain in the coming weekend.

Tourists were advised not to visit northern provinces of the country.