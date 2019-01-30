 Top

Heavy rain causes 12 deaths in Saudi Arabia

10 people died in the area of Tabuk, one in Medina and another in the Northern Borders region

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia says 12 people have died and more than 170 have been injured this week due to flooding from heavy rain in the northwest, Report informs citing the Associated Press.

The Civil Defense says Thursday that 10 people died in the area of Tabuk, one in Medina and another in the Northern Borders region. It did not say what caused the deaths.

Civil Defense forces say they rescued 271 people over the past four days, most of them in the al-Jawf region that borders Jordan. Several were also rescued in Mecca, Tabuk, and the Northern Borders region.

