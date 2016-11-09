Headquarters of Democrats and Republicans wait for results of presidential election VIDEO - PHOTO REPORT

Arizona. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ American voters are holding their breaths waiting for results of presidential elections. Both parties opened their headquarters in all states and big cities for supporters to gather, support candidates and get latest results.

Report’s correspondent with mission in USA attends headquarters of democratic and republican parties in Phoenix, Arizona.

Traditionally Arizona votes for republicans, but this year it was included in list of ‘swing states’.

Lively atmosphere dominates in both offices. Many supporters came with party symbols, wearing extravagant costumes.

Republican supporters more emotionally react to results announced from big screens mounted in headquarters.

Most of TV channels broadcast live events from headquarters of both parties.

Notably, Republican candidate Donald Trump holds lead at the moment. Preliminary polls show 137 votes for him against 104 votes of Hillary Clinton.

Each candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes to win the elections.