Headquarter: Russian is ready to deliver S-300 complex for Syria

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia can return to the issue on possible deliver of “S-300” zennit- missile system to Syria.

Report informs referring to “RIA Novosti”, Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy said.

"A few years ago, we refused to supply Syria with S-300 zennit-missile systems taking into consideration request of our Western partners. However, I think that we can return to this issue. Even not only with Syria, but with other countries”,- S. Rudskoy said.

Notably, last night, the United States struck with rockets Syrian territory in response of usage from chemical weapons in Duma. Great Britain and France joined the United States later.