Head of the Islamic organization killed in Diyarbakir

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ 4 people, including - Aytaj Beren, the head of the Islamic organization Yeni Ihya Der group ("Scientific Research Association"), which closely worked with the Islamist group Huda-Par, a political opponent of the Kurdistan Workers' Party were killed on Tuesday, in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, the region populated by the Kurds.

Report informs citing Hurriyet, the reason for the murder is not clear, but in recent years the region has experienced clashes between supporters of the Kurdish parties and their opponents.

According to Hurriyet, Aytaj Beren died in hospital after an armed attack.

Other three people were killed in the riots that followed the death of Beren. The organization has already announced the Kurds responsible for his murder. This information is posted on the website of Yeni Ihya Der. The lawyer of the late Orhan Abdulgani said that Beren was killed by the representatives of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party in Turkey.