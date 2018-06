Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko sacked Victor Hvozd from the post of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Report informs, a relevant decree of the president under No.193/2016 dated 29 April 2016 published on the official website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

"To dismiss Hvozd Viktor Ivanovich from the post of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine", the decree says.