​Head of Europol: About 5,000 Europeans have joined extremists

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of Europeans joining the ranks of militant extremists, may reach 5,000. Report informs citing the foreign media, this was stated by the head of the EU police force (Europol) Rob Wainwright during his speech to a parliamentary committee.

He noted that, according to Europol, there were about 3000-5000 EU citizens.

Previously, anti-terrorism co-ordinator of the European Commission Gilles de Kerchove warned of the risk of new attacks and the increased danger in prisons. In turn, the French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said that to the end of 2015special areas for the militant extremists will be created in French prisons during the fight against radicalization.