Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ During a visit to Tehran, the Head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini has held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the situation in Syria and bilateral cooperation, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

A day earlier, a representative of the Iranian Foreign Minister Bahram Qasemi said that Mogherini during a trip to Tehran could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.