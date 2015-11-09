Chinese President to take part in G20 in Turkey

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Xi Jinping to attend G20 in Antalya, Turkey on November 14-16.

Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang on November 9,.

Xi is also set to participate in the 23rd informal summit of APEC leaders in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, on November 17-19, at the invitation of Philippine President Benigno Aquino.

G20, formally established in 1999, is a leading forum for international cooperation on important aspects of the international economic and financial agenda. The G20 membership represents the world’s largest advanced and emerging economies, 85 percent of global GDP and more than 75 percent of global trade.

APEC, an interstate economic forum of Asia-Pacific countries aimed at fostering cooperation in regional trade, currently includes 21 members.