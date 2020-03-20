Trump refuses aggressive acts against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Washington would not respond aggressively to Iran after attacks on military bases in Iraq. According to the "Report," this was reported by the NBC channel, citing sources in the White House.

The U.S. leader noted that the U.S. would "look bad" in the eyes of the world community in case of a retaliatory strike. Trump's sure: it's necessary to abstain from hitting due to the situation with coronavirus in the world and Iran, among others.

On March 11, the military base called Et-Tadji that belong to the united forces of Great Britain and the United States in Iraq went through a missile strike. As a result of the incident, twelve soldiers wounded, two Americans, and a member of the Royal Army Medical Corps were killed.