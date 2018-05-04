Hawaii issues evacuation order due to volcano activity - VIDEO

© Time

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, releasing lava into a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes. Up to 1,5 thousand people are being evacuated. Report informs citing the Interfax.

Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island.

Yesterday, the US Geological Survey recorded several tremors of magnitude up to 5.0.

Notably, Kilauea is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the world.