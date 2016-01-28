Hassan Rouhani and President of France's Senate Gerard Larcher meet in Paris

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and President of France's Senate Gerard Larcher met in Paris during which they supported enhanced bilateral relations and reviewed regional and international developments, Report informs citing the Iranian media.

'In lieu of our bilateral relations and regional and international issue, Tehran and Paris can carry out major measures for the interest of their peoples and peace and security,' he said.

Stressing taking the opportunity of post-sanctions era, he said, 'During oppressive and unfair sanctions, both nations of Iran and France were hurt. Today we have to make up for the past by establishment of comprehensive ties.'

He termed the nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers a very significant and rare incident in the world's political history and said, 'It once again reiterated the mighty role of diplomacy and negotiations. Adopting such an approach can settle other important regional and international issues.'

The Iranian president expressed dismay over recent terrorist attacks in Paris and said terrorism is a dangerous virus and a contagious threat which can unsettle the world including European cities.

'To fight terrorism, major rifts should be prevented in the region. The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran follows such an approach.'

He referred to the instability in some of regional countries and said they need a political solution and called for an expedited agreement among groups in Lebanon over the country's presidency.

Larcher welcomed the visit of the Iranian president to France and said that Paris sees a bright future before Iran and France for increasing their relations.

He said removal of sanctions has provided the opportunity for rapprochement of bilateral ties between Tehran and Paris.

Also supporting collective measures in the fight against terrorism, Larcher said that France believes in Iran's constructive role in the settlement of regional issues and in the anti-terror fight.