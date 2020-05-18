Harry, Meghan to repay Frogmore Cottage bill for next 11 years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are paying £18,000 a month rent for Frogmore Cottage to repay taxpayers for the £2.4-million spent on renovations, Report informs, citing Harpers Bazar.

Prince Harry and Meghan, currently residing in an eight-bed villa in Los Angeles, reportedly started paying the fee last month for their cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

In January, after the pair's revelation that they were quitting their royal duties, the couple said they still wanted a home in England, and they "shared their wish to repay" the national expenditure on the house's renovation.

But estimations for a person seeking to pay off such a sum over the same period – along with continued access to a similar property – suggest it could cost an estimated £30,000 a month.

Over 11 years, one month, and ten days, the total amount paid will reach the £2.4-million the couple spent on the eco-friendly renovations.

On January 8, Prince Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, and his wife announced their intention to step back as senior royals and work to become financially independent.